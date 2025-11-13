NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.11.2025 10:35:00
3 No-Brainer High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
The energy sector is vitally important to the global economy and, because of that, it can move cyclically as the economy moves, which means it can sometimes also be highly volatile. Investors would do well to have at least some exposure to the sector in their portfolio, but they should be very thoughtful about what energy stocks they buy. That's doubly true if they are a dividend lover.Here's why Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) are no-brainer picks if an investor wants energy sector exposure but also loves dividends.Chevron is an integrated energy company, which means that it has exposure across the entire energy value chain. That includes the upstream (energy production), the midstream (pipelines), and the downstream (chemicals and refining). Each segment of the industry operates a little differently through the energy cycle, which helps to soften the industry's commodity-driven peaks and valleys. It isn't the only integrated energy company, noting that TotalEnergies also uses the integrated model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!