3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Super Micro Computer Before Its Stock Split

Formerly one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index this year, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been on a wild ride. The stock entered the year around $280, then reached highs of nearly $1,200 in March. After a poor reaction to its fourth-quarter earnings report, the stock is now around $500 per share.However, it won't stay that way long because management announced a 10-for-1 stock split effective Oct. 1. That will drop the price to around $50 per share (if the valuation stays around its current level). Although it's well off of its high, I think there are still three phenomenal reasons to buy the stock before its stock split.Supermicro (as it's generally known) has a lot going for it, and it's time for investors to take advantage of the tumble.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool