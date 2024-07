3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are running wild on Wall Street. Since the green flag waved at the start of 2023, the mature stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively rocketed higher by 22%, 45%, and 72%, as of the closing bell on July 22.Although the bull market is firmly intact, corrections along the way have provided entry points for opportunistic long-term investors. At the time of this writing, the Dow and S&P 500 are both nearly 2% below their all-time highs, while the Nasdaq Composite has retraced by more than 3.4%. With the understanding that the major indexes rise in value over long periods, now is as good a time as any to put your money to work on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool