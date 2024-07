3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Ever since the green flag waved in 2023, Wall Street's major stock indexes have been off to the races. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite have catapulted higher by 21%, 47%, and 76%, respectively, and asserted that they're firmly in a bull market.While some investors might be leery about putting their money to work when the stock market is pricey, history has shown over and over how much of an ally time and perspective can be for investors. Eventually, every crash, bear market, and correction has been cleared away in the major stock indexes by a bull market rally. This means any time can be ideal to invest, if you have a long-term mindset.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool