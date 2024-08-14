|
14.08.2024 10:41:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Over the last month, Wall Street has offered a stern reminder to investors that stocks don't move higher in a straight line. In particular, the growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite shed approximately 1,400 points, or 8% of its value, during the first three trading sessions of August.Although stock market corrections can be unpredictable and, at times, unnerving, they've also historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce on high-quality companies at a discounted price. Eventually, every correction, bear market, and crash has been placed firmly into the back seat by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!