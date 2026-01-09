NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
09.01.2026 18:45:00
3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The market is starting off 2026 with some modest gains, indicating that so far, the upward trend continues. It's still the first month of the year, and anything can happen over the next 12 months. Last year, the S&P 500 notched a new high in January before plummeting in April.But patterns emerge over time, and there are always dips and rises along the market's journey higher. Tech stocks are generally more volatile as a group than other types of stocks, but over time, their gains as a category tend to outdo their losses. If you're looking for excellent tech stocks that can drive growth but are lower-risk, I recommend Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
