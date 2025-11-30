Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
30.11.2025 11:00:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks I'd Buy Right Now
Wall Street loves chasing the next artificial intelligence (AI) darling. But the truly patient investors are already looking beyond today's graphics processing unit (GPU) shortage to a more fundamental shift in computing itself. Quantum computing has graduated from physics labs to Fortune 500 pilot programs -- and three publicly traded pure-play quantum companies are leading the charge.The search for the next Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) requires looking beyond simple hardware metrics. The winner will likely be the company that establishes a full-stack ecosystem, locking in developers the way Nvidia's Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) platform did for AI. Here are three quantum computing stocks I'd buy today for exposure to this powerful mega-trend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
