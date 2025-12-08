Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.12.2025 13:00:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Quantum computing has gone through two boom-and-bust cycles in the past year. The first started in late 2024, then burst in January. Throughout 2025, quantum computing hype slowly increased before reaching highs previously seen in late 2024, then falling significantly in October and November.This boom-and-bust cycle shouldn't surprise quantum computing investors, as we're still a few years out from the technology becoming commercially viable. As a result, if you're investing in this space, you need to have a long-term mindset and ignore the short-term rise and fall of stocks associated with this industry. If you're interested in investing in this space, I've got three stocks that look like great ones to buy and hold forever, as they could be huge winners if their technology pans out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
