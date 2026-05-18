Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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18.05.2026 08:30:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the technology that is most in focus on Wall Street right now, but quantum computing is the next major tech trend on the horizon. Numerous companies are competing to develop versions of it, and the breakthroughs quantum computers are expected to deliver in a host of areas, from drug development to logistics to materials science, could be breathtaking. Although useful quantum computers are still a few years out, I think investors must respond now and position their portfolios accordingly. The biggest gains for some of the eventual leaders will happen early on, and the sooner investors get on board, the better off they will be.In my view, these three companies are among those best positioned to benefit when quantum computing goes mainstream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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