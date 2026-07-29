Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
29.07.2026 09:45:00
3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Could Double by 2030
Over the past five years, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares have climbed by 145%, outpacing broader equities. The good news is that the tech leader is still riding a significant momentum that could lead to more market-beating returns in the coming years. In fact, in my view, Alphabet stock may double by the end of the decade. Here are three reasons why. Alphabet's bread and butter is advertising. The company is a leader in the digital ads space thanks to Google and YouTube, both of which are the most popular platforms in their respective categories. Alphabet's advertising business is improving thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), with AI overviews and AI mode driving stronger engagement. Sales growth in this unit has been robust. In the second quarter, Google advertising revenue was $81.6 billion, up 14.4% year over year. We could see ad sales growth maintain a solid northbound path as Alphabet doubles down on AI. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
29.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Google DeepMind dismantles Nobel-winning AlphaFold team in strategy shift (Financial Times)
|
27.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26