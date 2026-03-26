Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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26.03.2026 19:22:24
3 Reasons Broadcom Could Be a Better AI Play Than Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is often considered the simplest way to invest in the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) market. It controls over 90% of the market for data center GPUs, which the world's leading AI companies use to train their AI algorithms. It also locks in those customers with its proprietary software and services, so AI applications optimized for Nvidia's chips usually need to be rewritten to work on competing GPUs.From fiscal 2026 (which ended this January) to fiscal 2029, analysts expect Nvidia's revenue and EPS to grow at CAGRs of 37% and 38%, respectively, as the AI market expands. Those are incredible growth rates for a stock that trades at just 22 times this year's earnings. However, another emerging AI superpower -- the chip and infrastructure software maker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) -- could actually outperform Nvidia this year for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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