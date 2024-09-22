|
22.09.2024 11:55:00
3 Reasons I Absolutely Refuse to Count on Social Security Alone in Retirement, and What I'll Be Doing Instead
There was a time when Social Security benefits were an important, reliable part of retirees' financial plans. But that's the past. The government program is now constantly on the defensive, fighting just to keep up with growing lifespans and its own rising costs.That's not to say all hope is lost, however. There's plenty you can still do to secure a nice retirement. It's just that you'll want to do it on your own, outside of the federal government's efforts to support its older citizens.Below, I'll share the top three things I'm making a point of doing for myself. But first, here's why I'm not counting on Social Security to help out in retirement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!