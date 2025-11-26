:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
26.11.2025 17:19:00
3 Reasons I'm Thankful to Be a Disney Shareholder
It's the holiday week to be thankful. I am certainly grateful for my family, friends, and their overall health. Is it wrong to also be thankful for individual stocks? I am grateful to be a Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investor, though owning a piece of the House of Mouse hasn't done a whole lot for my financial health in recent years.Disney stock has fallen over the last year as well the past five years. I still feel thankful. Disney is a big part of why I became an investor in the first place, and of many of the lessons that I've learned along the way. Just as I did for Netflix earlier this week, I want to offer up a few reasons I'm thankful to be a Disney shareholder.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
