:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 17:19:00

3 Reasons I'm Thankful to Be a Disney Shareholder

It's the holiday week to be thankful. I am certainly grateful for my family, friends, and their overall health. Is it wrong to also be thankful for individual stocks? I am grateful to be a Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investor, though owning a piece of the House of Mouse hasn't done a whole lot for my financial health in recent years.Disney stock has fallen over the last year as well the past five years. I still feel thankful. Disney is a big part of why I became an investor in the first place, and of many of the lessons that I've learned along the way. Just as I did for Netflix earlier this week, I want to offer up a few reasons I'm thankful to be a Disney shareholder.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten