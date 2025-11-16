Krispy Kreme Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTLH / ISIN: US50101L1061
|
16.11.2025 09:15:00
3 Reasons the Bulls Are Optimistic About Krispy Kreme Stock
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of those rare brands that sparks instant recognition. For decades, the warm glow of its "Hot Now" sign has drawn customers eager for a taste of nostalgia. But for investors, the story has been more complicated.After years of uneven results, a failed partnership with McDonald's, and multiple attempts at reinvention, Krispy Kreme is once again trying to turn things around. The company is cutting costs, improving efficiency, and focusing on profitability rather than sheer scale.While the turnaround is far from completed, the bulls believe this time might be different.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
