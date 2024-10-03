|
03.10.2024 16:41:00
3 Reasons This Cryptocurrency ETF Could Be Right For You
If you are thinking about investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), you now have plenty of options when it comes to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In fact, there are now two dozen different ETFs that invest in Bitcoin, either via direct Bitcoin holdings or with the use of futures contracts. The choice of which one to pick can appear overwhelming at first.One clear standout is the new iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), which started trading in January. While it is still relatively new and does not have the historical track record that one would normally look for in a traditional ETF, there's plenty to like. Here's why the iShares Bitcoin Trust could be right for you.The iShares Bitcoin Trust is a spot Bitcoin ETF, meaning that it buys Bitcoin directly in the spot cryptocurrency market. It does so without the need for complex financial derivatives, such as futures, forwards, or swaps. This is what sets iShares Bitcoin Trust apart from all other Bitcoin ETFs that existed prior to January 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
