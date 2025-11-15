Progressive Aktie
WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039
|
15.11.2025 14:47:00
3 Reasons to Buy Progressive Stock Before 2026
The stock market has gotten expensive! According to the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio, which tracks long-term valuations, we're nearing the most expensive market ever. In this backdrop, it can feel intimidating to put money to work, but opportunities are always available somewhere. The Motley Fool recommends holding at least 25 different stocks to provide diversification and smooth out your investment returns over time.One standout option to consider is Progressive (NYSE: PGR). It has faced some industry-specific challenges this year; as a result, the stock is down 25% from its all-time high. However, I think the dip presents a fantastic buying opportunity for investors. Here are three reasons why.Progressive's primary business is automotive insurance, a product that is always in demand because people want to protect themselves against financial losses. Additionally, every state requires some form of minimum liability coverage to drive, and auto lenders often require full insurance on leased or financed vehicles, making coverage non-optional for most drivers. This provides its business with steady demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
