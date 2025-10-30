Figma Aktie

Figma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 01:15:00

3 Reasons Why I Just Bought Figma Stock

Figma (NYSE: FIG) has been one of the hottest IPOs this year.The debut of the cloud software company that specializes in user interface and user experience (UI/UX) was highly anticipated after regulators blocked Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) $20 billion acquisition of the company back in 2022.Figma stock finally hit the public markets on July 31 and soared on the opening, climbing from its IPO price of $33 all the way to an intraday peak of $142.92 the following day before cooling off. It's now trading around $55.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Figmamehr Nachrichten