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23.06.2026 18:14:00
3 Screaming Buy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Set for a Massive Summer Rebound
The artificial intelligence (AI) investing realm hasn't been unanimously bullish lately, like it was over the past three years. While some skepticism is healthy, it can sometimes grow to the point where major bargains are available. I think that's exactly what we're seeing with some stocks, and I think there are three that look like genius buys right now.Three stocks that I think could rebound through the summer are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Each of these stocks is a fair bit off its all-time high, and if the market fully values them, they could see strong returns in a short time frame.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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