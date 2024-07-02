|
02.07.2024 14:30:00
3 Stocks Cathie Wood Just Bought to Get Back on Track in the Second Half of 2024
It was a rough first half of the year for Cathie Wood. The co-founder, CEO, and investor at Ark Invest saw her family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds lose badly to the market. But she's not throwing in the towel.Wood publishes Ark's daily transactions, and she did a fair amount of buying on Monday to kick off the second half of 2024. Some of more intriguing names she purchased this week include Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), and Intellia (NASDAQ: NTLA). They're all existing positions. Let's take a closer look at some of her first purchases in the second half of this year.Most of Wood's largest holdings at Ark Invest are lagging the market this year, but Palantir isn't one of them. Shares of the software solutions provider for the intelligence community have soared 50% in 2024, more than quadrupling since the start of last year. It's currently the seventh largest holding across all of Ark's funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!