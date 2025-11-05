:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
05.11.2025 19:08:00
3 Things I'll Be Looking for in DraftKings' Earnings Report on Thursday
It's been a tough stretch for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shareholders. The stock is down nearly 50% from the 52-week high it reached in February, largely on worries that event-betting platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are encroaching on DraftKings' sports-wagering turf.Can the company halt this sell-off and rekindle its previous bullishness? It will get a chance to do so after Thursday's market close when it's slated to release its third-quarter results. Whether or not the market is ready to see things in a bullish light, however, depends on a few key matters.DraftKings' roots are in the fantasy sports business. Since the federal ban on sports wagering was lifted back in 2018, kicking the decision back to individual states, sports betting has become the company's biggest business. It's also building a respectable digital casino operation. All told, DraftKings reported nearly $4.8 billion worth of revenue in 2024, up 30% from the previous year, to extend a long-lived growth trend. Although still suffering net losses then, the company is expected to report a full-year profit for 2025.
