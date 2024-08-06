|
06.08.2024 15:45:00
3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Tesla Today
Thanks to its innovative vehicles, disruptive focus, and visionary founder and CEO, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a business that seems to always be in the spotlight. This has become one of the world's most valuable companies, now with a market cap of $692 billion.But investors aren't too pleased because the shares are currently trading 46% below their peak price from Nov. 21. Before you decide to add this top electric vehicle (EV) stock to your portfolio on the dip, here are three things you need to know.Tesla reported its second-quarter 2024 (ended June 30) financials not too long ago. Based on the stock's double-digit percentage dip, the market clearly wasn't pleased. This marks another quarter of disappointing performance from the EV leader.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.24
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|181,54
|-0,80%