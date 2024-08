3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The explosive growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market drove many tech stocks to record highs over the past few years. Two of those most obvious plays on that secular trend were Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's largest supplier of AI accelerator chips, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which owns a big stake in OpenAI.Nvidia and Microsoft are still the sector's bellwethers, but investors shouldn't overlook the other hidden gems. Let's check out three of those promising plays: AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), and Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool