3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) lit a blazing fire under many tech stocks. The biggest winners so far are foundational companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft. Nvidia supplies the high-end data center GPUs for processing complex AI tasks, while Microsoft owns a major stake in ChatGPT's creator OpenAI.Over the past five years, Nvidia's stock soared 2,590% as companies scrambled to upgrade their servers with its new GPUs. Microsoft's stock more than tripled as it integrated more of OpenAI's tools into its growing cloud ecosystem.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool