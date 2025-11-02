Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
02.11.2025 12:45:00
3 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025
Quantum computing, which leverages the properties of quantum mechanics to perform certain computations exponentially faster than classical computers, is a technology that could revolutionize the computing industry. Researchers have been making progress for decades, but real-world use cases are still in the future.While quantum computing isn't commercially viable right now, multiple companies are pushing toward that goal. For investors wanting exposure to quantum computing, three appealing stocks are International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
