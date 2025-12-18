Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
18.12.2025 05:15:00
3 Ultra-Safe Vanguard ETFs to Buy, Even if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off in 2026
If the calendar year ended at the time of this writing, the S&P 500 would be up over 15% in 2025 -- a strong encore to over 20% gains in 2024 and 2023. Whereas historically, the S&P 500 has produced an average annual total return of 9% to 10%.However, there are valid reasons why the S&P 500 is rising so rapidly. Nvidia and 19 other stocks make up around half of the index. Many of these companies have demonstrated solid earnings growth and high margins.Investors looking to diversify their portfolios with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have come to the right place. Investment management firm Vanguard offers some of the lowest-cost ETFs available. It can charge low fees because it manages a massive amount of assets.
