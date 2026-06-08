Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
08.06.2026 23:45:00
3 Unstoppable Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Quantum computing isn't as far away as it seems. Every month, there seems to be a new breakthrough with the technology, and it makes the possibility of commercially viable quantum computing inch closer and closer. Most of the money in the quantum computing space will be made years before it becomes widely available, so it's imperative that investors devote a small amount of their portfolio to this rising industry.Three stocks I'm bullish on in the quantum sector are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Each of them represents a unique way to invest in quantum computing, and all have major upside.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!