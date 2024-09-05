05.09.2024 16:20:23

32/2024·Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 32 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 5 September 2024


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares









ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
94.9970
95.0384
95.5081		459
818
700
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 1,977



Price: DKK 95.1951



Total value: DKK 188,200.68
e)Date of the transaction3 September 2024
4 September 2024
5 September 2024

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II Aps
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares









ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
94.9970
95.0384
95.5081		919
1,637
1,400
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 3,956



Price: DKK 95.1950

Total value: DKK 376,591.40
e)Date of the transaction3 September 2024
4 September 2024
5 September 2024

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork Group  
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

 

Attachment


