3M Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) just underwent a major change, spinning off its healthcare business and cutting its dividend by a whopping 50%. The stock had been largely unloved on Wall Street for years leading up to these events. But the shares rocketed 25% higher after second-quarter earnings. Is 3M stock a buy, sell, or hold at this point?Legal and regulatory issues have been weighing down 3M's stock for years. The two most notable headwinds are product liability issues around earplugs 3M sold to the military and legal and regulatory issues around forever chemicals the company produced. The concern among investors was legitimate; these are billion-dollar issues to deal with.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool