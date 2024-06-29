|
29.06.2024 09:40:00
4 Charts That Make AMD Stock a Buy
Kudos to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) for remaining competitive with technology rivals Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's no small feat.Nevertheless, AMD is neither the leader of the graphics processing industry nor of the computer processor market. Given that investors are generally told to (and tend to) own stakes in the leading companies of any given business, Advanced Micro Devices isn't a stock that's always easy to get excited about buying.This may be an instance, however, where the second-place name is actually the top investment prospect among the companies in question. Four charts illustrate why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)