43 UBS Financial Advisors in the Pacific Northwest Market Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 43 Financial Advisors from the firm’s Pacific Northwest Market, which spans across the four states of Alaska, Montana, Oregon and Washington, have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2024.

"We are extremely proud to see so many of our talented financial advisors across the Pacific Northwest Market recognized on this prestigious list,” said Ryan Rozniakowski, Market Executive of the Pacific Northwest at UBS Wealth Management USA. "These amazing professionals have achieved an incredible level of success through dedication, focus and commitment to not only their clients, but their families and communities as well.”

The UBS Financial Advisors in the Pacific Northwest Market named to the list are:

Anchorage, AK Portland, OR Everett, WA Chad Adams Scot Berryman Derek Glynn Tammy Head Cam Cheek Thomas Little Levi Robinson Sean Gabrio Jason Therrell Victor Lam Billings, MT Ed Lang Seattle, WA William Royer Jon Levine Joe Covey Todd Vralsted Jim Mead Mike Doney Tom Savinar Sarah Fitch Bend, OR Shawn Macfarlan Nathan Harrell Bellevue, WA Bradley Pratt Paul Adams Mark Russo Lake Oswego, OR Bijan Behboodi Colin Simon Aaron Kohn Kyle Kuykendall Scott Ventoza Ali Panahpour Subeer Manhas Adam Walters Todd Schroeder Blythe Manson Kevin Young Michael Matthews Duncan McAllister Spokane, WA Tyler Neal Brad Desormeau Stacy Oster Mike Mumford Adam Skagen Stefanie Page

The 2024 Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm additionally weighs factors such as service models, compliance records and industry experience, and focuses on those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

