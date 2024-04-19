Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 15:20:00

43 UBS Financial Advisors in the Pacific Northwest Market Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 43 Financial Advisors from the firm’s Pacific Northwest Market, which spans across the four states of Alaska, Montana, Oregon and Washington, have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2024.

"We are extremely proud to see so many of our talented financial advisors across the Pacific Northwest Market recognized on this prestigious list,” said Ryan Rozniakowski, Market Executive of the Pacific Northwest at UBS Wealth Management USA. "These amazing professionals have achieved an incredible level of success through dedication, focus and commitment to not only their clients, but their families and communities as well.”

The UBS Financial Advisors in the Pacific Northwest Market named to the list are:

Anchorage, AK

 

Portland, OR

 

Everett, WA

Chad Adams

 

Scot Berryman

 

Derek Glynn

Tammy Head

 

Cam Cheek

 

Thomas Little

Levi Robinson

 

Sean Gabrio

 

Jason Therrell

 

 

Victor Lam

 

 

Billings, MT

 

Ed Lang

 

Seattle, WA

William Royer

 

Jon Levine

 

Joe Covey

Todd Vralsted

 

Jim Mead

 

Mike Doney

 

 

Tom Savinar

 

Sarah Fitch

Bend, OR

 

 

 

Shawn Macfarlan

Nathan Harrell

 

Bellevue, WA

 

Bradley Pratt

 

 

Paul Adams

 

Mark Russo

Lake Oswego, OR

 

Bijan Behboodi

 

Colin Simon

Aaron Kohn

 

Kyle Kuykendall

 

Scott Ventoza

Ali Panahpour

 

Subeer Manhas

 

Adam Walters

Todd Schroeder

 

Blythe Manson

 

Kevin Young

 

 

Michael Matthews

 

 

 

 

Duncan McAllister

 

Spokane, WA

 

 

Tyler Neal

 

Brad Desormeau

 

 

Stacy Oster

 

Mike Mumford

 

 

Adam Skagen

 

Stefanie Page

The 2024 Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm additionally weighs factors such as service models, compliance records and industry experience, and focuses on those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)mehr Nachrichten