5 Top Stocks to Buy in June

So far, 2024 has carried over similar themes that were popular last year. Megacap companies continue to drive the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new heights.After being the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023, Nvidia has staged an encore unlike any other with a more than 120% year-to-date gain -- pole-vaulting it to the third-most valuable company in the world and within striking distance of surpassing Apple and Microsoft.But long-term investors know that drifting too far into the spotlight can distract from better opportunities. These Motley Fool contributors are particularly excited about SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).