:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.12.2025 09:06:00
5 Unstoppable Stocks the Soon-to-Be-Retiring Warren Buffett Is Betting Big On for 2026
We've officially entered the twilight of Warren Buffett's investing career. In a little over three weeks, when the curtain closes on 2025, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire leader will step down from the CEO role and hand the reins over to predetermined successor Greg Abel.Undoubtedly, investors will be sad to see the 95-year-old Buffett go. In his stead, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) have skyrocketed by almost 6,118,000%, as of the closing bell on Dec. 3. For the sake of comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained less than 46,000%, including dividends, over the same time frame. Outperforming Wall Street's major stock indexes while sticking to his value-focused, long-term investment philosophies has been a winning formula for the Oracle of Omaha.But just because Berkshire's billionaire boss has one foot out the door, it doesn't mean he's not positioning the trillion-dollar company he helped build with his late right-hand man, Charlie Munger, for future success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!