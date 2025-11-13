Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.11.2025 15:00:00
8 AI Stocks I'd Buy Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has rewarded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders handsomely, but the infrastructure buildout creating those gains demands more than just graphics processing units (GPUs). Data centers require faster optical connections, cleaner power delivery, a reliable nuclear baseload, specialized software platforms, and the manufacturing equipment that enables the creation of advanced chips.These eight stocks tackle different layers of the AI stack. Some are proven businesses with decades of operating history. Others are precommercial companies with technologies that may or may not reach scale. Here's why I'd buy all eight right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
