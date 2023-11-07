|
9M 2023 results conference call on 17th August 2023;
Orascom Development Holding AG
Dear All,
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its 9M 2023 results conference call on 16th November 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info
Dial-in details:
Click here for Webinar link
Event number: 920 2049 1696
Event password: 043944
About Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants. Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with nearly 40% developed or under development into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (The Cove in the UAE and Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.
Contact for Investors:
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
mobile: +20 122129 5555
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
