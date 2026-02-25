Friendly Aktie
WKN: 875857 / ISIN: JP3829200009
|
25.02.2026 14:45:00
A Beginner-Friendly ETF Portfolio That Requires Almost No Maintenance
One of the things that the ETF marketplace does best is to provide easy, low-cost access to almost any type of investment. Whether it's stocks, bonds, commodities, precious metals, individual countries, or just about anything else, there's probably an ETF that will fit.But if you're just starting out, it can all feel intimidating. More than 4,000 different ETFs are available for investors to choose from. Some are complex. Some are downright dangerous. Even with the best of intentions, it can be easy to lose money if you don't know what you're doing.Thankfully, there are a lot of great options out there, too. Putting together a broadly diversified, ultra-cheap portfolio with just a few funds has never been easier. With just a little guidance and a few good choices, you can set yourself up for a lifetime of wealth creation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!