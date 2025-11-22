Here Aktie
A Crypto Bear Market May Be Coming. Here Are 3 Things to Do if It Happens.
Pessimism about crypto is starting to take root. The total value of the crypto sector has slipped into a broad downtrend in the weeks following the Oct. 10 flash crash, with the market at a bit above $3.2 trillion after a series of declines. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which still accounts for well over half of that total, has dropped sharply from its recent all-time high above $126,000, knocking hundreds of billions off crypto's paper wealth, and falling through the psychologically important $100,000 level with ease on its way to push below $90,000.Some investors argue that this is already a bear market for crypto, or perhaps even the start of a deep crypto winter. Others think it is just a pause before another leg higher, pointing to highly bullish factors like increasing utilization of crypto by major financial institutions. What investors need right now is a simple playbook for what to do if this slide turns into a genuine bear market, so let's dive in and take a look at three things you should do if it arrives.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
