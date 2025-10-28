A.O. Smith Aktie

WKN: 868323 / ISIN: US8318652091

28.10.2025 12:04:16

A.O. Smith Corp Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $120.1 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $942.5 million from $902.6 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $132.0 Mln. vs. $120.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $942.5 Mln vs. $902.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.800 - $3.850 Bln

