A.O. Smith Aktie
WKN: 868323 / ISIN: US8318652091
|
28.10.2025 12:04:16
A.O. Smith Corp Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $132.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $120.1 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $942.5 million from $902.6 million last year.
A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $132.0 Mln. vs. $120.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $942.5 Mln vs. $902.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.800 - $3.850 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!