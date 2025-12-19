NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.12.2025 02:45:42
A Top Small-Cap AI Stock to Buy Now and Into 2026
Small-cap stocks are those with market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks, as a group, should be viewed as higher-risk/potentially high-reward investments.Some of them will likely turn out to be huge long-term winners. After all, many great-performing large-cap stocks started as small caps. Nvidia stock was a small-cap stock just over 20 years ago, and now the company is the leading maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, boasting a market cap that's the largest on the S&P 500 index at a whopping $4.2 trillion.Small caps have powerful growth potential because it's easier for smaller companies to grow earnings faster on a percentage basis than it is for larger companies -- and percentage earnings growth essentially drives stock-price performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
