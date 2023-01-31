AAMC Enters into Forward Sale Contracts to Sell Alternative Credit Products

Altisource Asset Management Corporation ("AAMC” or the "Company”) (NYSE: AAMC) announces that it has entered into forward contracts to sell alternative credit products to two of the US’s largest institutional counterparties that manage insurance and credit money assets. The organizations have over $50 billion and $15 billion in assets under management.

Establishing partnerships with blue chip asset managers affirms AAMC’s distinctive loan origination template: AAMC’s strategy leverages growing relationships with large multi-asset managers to originate loans based on the specific loan criteria of individual asset managers, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all securitization-based model.

"These counterparties would not have entered into this arrangement if they did not value our business model,” said Jason Kopcak, CEO of AAMC. "Gaining the trust and business of the largest fixed income counterparties in the Private Credit/Alternative Asset space within our first few months of alternative lending operations is a testament to the deep experience of our team.”

Kopcak reports that AAMC is in process with five additional counterparties regarding similar forward contracts.

"This is exciting for AAMC,” said Kopcak, "these partnerships underscore the value of our model, suggest that the credit market is healing and demonstrate renewed interest in this asset class.”

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to underserved markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

