AbbVie To Receive License From FutureGen To Develop, Commercialize FG-M701

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and FutureGen Biopharmaceutical Beijing Co. announced a license agreement to develop FG-M701, a next generation TL1A antibody for the treatment of IBD currently in preclinical development. AbbVie will receive an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize FG-M701. FutureGen will receive $150 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $1.56 billion in milestones, as well as tiered royalties up to low-double digits on net sales.

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company committed to providing biologics for patients with cancer, immune diseases and other diseases.

