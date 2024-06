Academy Sports + Outdoors Teams Up With DoorDash To Deliver Sports, Outdoor Items

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), Monday announced a partnership with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) to offer on-demand delivery of sports and outdoor items to customers.

The company added that all delivery services will be also available on DoorDash's membership program, DoorPass.

Currently, Academy Sports and Outdoors's stock is trading at $54.42, down 1.13 percent on the Nasdaq.