|
21.03.2024 13:33:32
Academy Sports And Outdoors Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $168.2 million from $157.7 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $2.21 compared to $1.97. Adjusted earnings per common share increased to $2.21 from $2.04. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter net sales were $1.80 billion compared to $1.75 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.8 billion in revenue.
For fiscal 2024, the company expects: earnings per common share in a range of $5.90 to $6.90, and net sales in a range of $6.07 billion to $6.35 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.51 on revenue of $6.38 billion.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors are down 12% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Die Wall Street tendiert abwärts. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.