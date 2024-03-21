Academy Sports And Outdoors Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $168.2 million from $157.7 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $2.21 compared to $1.97. Adjusted earnings per common share increased to $2.21 from $2.04. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $1.80 billion compared to $1.75 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.8 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: earnings per common share in a range of $5.90 to $6.90, and net sales in a range of $6.07 billion to $6.35 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.51 on revenue of $6.38 billion.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors are down 12% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

