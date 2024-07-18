Acadia Pharma Reveals Positive Data From Daybue Studies In Rett Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), Thursday announced results from LILAC-1 and LILAC-2 studies, showing improvement in patients with rett syndrome, which was measured by the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire.

Rett syndrome is a rare, complex, neurodevelopmental disorder, causing symptoms such as development of unusual hand movements, mobility issues, and gait abnormalities.

LILAC-1 evaluated the long-term safety and efficacy of Daybue in patients with rett syndrome five to 21 years of age, whereas LILAC-2 evaluated the long-term safety and efficacy of Daybue in females aged five to 22 years who completed LILAC-1, the company stated.

The results, published in the journal Med, revealed that Daybue's safety profile was consistent with results from the LAVENDER trial. However, common side effects such as diarrhea and vomiting were reported during the studies.

Currently, Acadia's stock is moving down 1.25 percent, to $18.12 on the Nasdaq.