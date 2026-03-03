Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
|
03.03.2026 13:27:48
Accenture To Acquire Ookla
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Ookla. Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of globally recognized brands in connectivity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. By integrating Ookla's data products, including Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics, Accenture will help Communications Service Providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises optimize the mission-critical Wi-Fi and 5G networks that power their digital core.
"With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation," said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are down 0.72 percent to $204.36.
