Accenture Aktie

Accenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 13:27:48

Accenture To Acquire Ookla

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Ookla. Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of globally recognized brands in connectivity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. By integrating Ookla's data products, including Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics, Accenture will help Communications Service Providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises optimize the mission-critical Wi-Fi and 5G networks that power their digital core.

"With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation," said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are down 0.72 percent to $204.36.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

mehr Nachrichten