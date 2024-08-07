Ace Hardware Selects VusionGroup’s Innovative Solutions to Enhance Retail Experience

VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) announced today a new partnership with Ace Hardware to integrate their advanced digital shelf label (DSL) technology across Ace Hardware stores. Amongst the first adopters of full-store DSL implementations in the DIY industry, Ace Hardware aims to enhance both customer-experience and deliver operational efficiencies across its extensive retail network.

Ace Hardware, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is renowned for its exceptional customer service and expansive presence in the DIY retail space, with over 5,000 locations across the United States. By selecting VusionGroup as their exclusive partner for store digitalization, Ace Hardware underscores its commitment to maintaining high standards of customer service while embracing modern technological advancements to further support franchise owners.

Ace Hardware opted for VusionGroup for its constant innovation and impactful, tech-driven solutions designed for shoppers and associates. VusionGroup’s groundbreaking DSLs operating VusionOX, the Group’s Bluetooth-based (BLE) IoT operating system, will integrate with VusionCloud, the IoT cloud management software. The DSLs enable Ace Hardware to update pricing at the store level, in a matter of seconds, for error-free and hassle-free pricing management. Through digitalizing the shelf edge, Ace’s managers and associates can be more agile, responsive, and accurate, while also spending more time engaging with customers. Additionally, Ace Hardware can significantly enhance store operations. The VusionCloud platform enables the leading DIY retailer to track, monitor, and manage digital price tags and IoT devices remotely, streamlining processes. Moreover, LEDs installed on each DSL offer expanded use for in-store picking, put to light, pick to light, and wayfinding for associates and customers alike. The combined benefits of BLE technology, flashing LED’s at the shelf edge, and Cloud-based IoT management improve the in-store experience, boost overall store performance, and contribute to increased profitability.

With continued expansion of its footprint in the DIY sector, this partnership with VusionGroup positions Ace Hardware to scale its technological capabilities in tandem with its physical growth, ensuring consistency and quality across all locations. The partnership also offers continued exploration and future deployment of VusionGroup’s full suite of world-class solutions, including out of stock detection, planogram compliance technologies, and in-store retail media.

"One of Ace Hardware’s objectives in selecting VusionGroup was to ensure that we had the support and structure for our retailers to be successful," commented Eric Webb, Director of Store Systems and Operations, Ace Hardware. "By automating pricing capabilities and the efficiencies gained with LED integration into our technology, we can maintain the high level of customer service our brand is known for, while simultaneously streamlining operations at every level."

"We are honored to partner with Ace Hardware, a pioneer in DIY retail, especially during their centennial celebration year," said Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas & Group Deputy CEO of VusionGroup. "This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for excellence in retail. By joining forces with Ace Hardware, we are not only expanding VusionGroup's presence in North America but also collaborating with the thought-leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of the industry.”

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware Corporation is a globally recognized hardware retailer that operates more than 5,000 stores around the world, with a total annual revenue of approximately $6.9 billion. Known for its commitment to providing high-quality home improvement and gardening products, Ace Hardware prides itself on a legacy of convenience, reliability, and expertise in customer service. Frequently ranked as one of America’s favorite home improvement stores, Ace Hardware’s network of independent retailers ensures personalized service and community involvement known as ‘The Helpful Place.’ For more information, please visit www.acehardware.com.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations’ Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: VU.PA – Bloomberg: VU.FP

