Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
29.12.2025 21:45:03
ACM Research Stock Soars 162% as One Fund's $78 Million Bet Signals Confidence in Chip Equipment Demand
Hong Kong-based Triata Capital disclosed a significant increase in its stake in ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), adding 413,000 shares in the third quarter and seeing an estimated $37.20 million position change, according to a November 12 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, Triata Capital Ltd increased its position in ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 413,000 shares during the third quarter. The post-trade total reached 2 million shares worth $78.39 million at quarter-end. The fund reported $856.81 million in total U.S. equity holdings and held 15 reportable positions as of September 30.This buy lifts ACM Research to 9.15% of Triata’s 13F AUM, ranking as its fourth-largest holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
