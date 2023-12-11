|
11.12.2023 15:17:54
Actinium Pharma Reports Results From Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Of Iomab-B - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B. The company said Iomab-B achieved the primary endpoint in the SIERRA trial of durable Complete Remission or dCR of at least 6 months with high statistical significance, with 22% of patients randomized to the Iomab-B arm achieving dCR and 0% of patients in the control arm achieving dCR, irrespective of TP53 mutational status. Also, Iomab-B significantly improved event-free survival, a secondary endpoint.
Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said: "The SIERRA trial data support that regardless of advanced age, prior therapy, or high-risk cytogenetics including a TP53 mutation, Iomab-B provides unprecedented access to a potentially curative bone marrow transplant. The results also show that on a population basis and across subgroups, an Iomab-B led BMT may result in improved survival."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Actinium Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|What's Going On With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock? (Benzinga)
|
17.12.18
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM-US): Hot property mis-priced (EQS Group)
|
28.09.18
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM-US): Improving access to CAR-T (EQS Group)
|
16.08.18
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM-US): Opening the door to transplant therapy (EQS Group)