ActusRayPartners, a Quantitative Hedge Fund Manager, Secures Double Victory at the HFM European Performance Awards 2025

On 25 November 2025, ActusRayPartners won two prestigious awards at the HFM European Performance Awards 2025: 1) “European equity”, and 2) “Market-neutral”. These two accolades recognize the outstanding performance of the ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

ActusRayPartners is a quantitatively oriented but ultimately discretionary hedge fund manager seeded and supported by Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners, the funds management platform of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (“SHK & Co.”, SEHK: 86). Established in 2019, ActusRayPartners has achieved significant growth, with its assets under management (AUM) increasing over 100 times to surpass US$2 billion as of 30 November 2025.

As equity markets advanced over the performance assessment period, it is a significant achievement that ActusRayPartners’ equity market-neutral work (which carries near-zero beta) was strong enough to win against both equity long-short (which often carries approximately 50% beta) and equity market-neutral peers in the same evaluation window.

Since the “Market-neutral” category was introduced at the HFM European Performance Awards, no other hedge fund manager has won both best equity long-short and best equity market-neutral in the same year. Additionally, no other Asia-based manager has won either of these two categories for, at least, the past decade+.

“As a Hong Kong-headquartered asset management company, we are proud that our European strategy has been consistently recognised since its inception in March 2021, including winning an award in each of the past three years. We believe these awards reflect the strength of our Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process and the dedication of our team,” said the Co-Founders of ActusRayPartners.

Tony Edwards, Executive Director and Deputy CEO of SHK & Co., commented: “Congratulations to the ActusRayPartners team on their remarkable double win at the HFM Performance Awards! To win in both the Equity Market-Neutral and Equity Long-Short categories is a significant achievement and a testament to their expertise and disciplined strategy. As a long-term seeding partner, we take great pride in their tremendous growth since our collaboration began five years ago. At SHK & Co., we remain dedicated to support and empower specialist emerging asset managers across Asia, helping them thrive in dynamic markets. ActusRayPartners exemplifies this partnership and commitment.”

The HFM European Performance Awards is highly regarded in the hedge fund industry, honouring excellence in various categories such as fund performance, operational capabilities, and service providers. Organized by HFM Global, a leading source of hedge fund intelligence, these awards have a long history of celebrating firms that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation.

About ActusRayPartners

ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong-headquartered asset management company equally co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division of Macquarie Group. Today, ActusRayPartners comprises 36 members across Hong Kong and Sydney, managing over US$2 billion (as of 30 November 2025) across Europe and Asia.

ActusRayPartners employs a Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process which is a synthesis of: (1) a quantitative base, and (2) discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies. The quantitative base uses fundamental, sentiment, technical and alternative data, and employs advanced statistics, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence techniques. The discretionary work focuses on addressing challenges with purely systematic processes and is not fundamental, macro or flow driven.

ActusRayPartners is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (Type 4 “Advising on Securities” and Type 9 “Asset Management” license) and is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has not yet made an application to be licensed in any other jurisdiction.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) (“SHK & Co.” / the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns. Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2025, the Group held about HK$37.7 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit: www.shkco.com / follow SHK & Co. on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited (“SHKCP”) is a Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co., with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn.

