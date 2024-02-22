Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR_Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Board of Directors proposes Daniel Binder as new member

Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Board of Directors proposes Daniel Binder as new member



22-Feb-2024 / 17:48 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

22 February 2024

Jungfraubahn Holding AG

Board of Directors proposes Daniel Binder as new member

In an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules, Jungfraubahn Holding AG announces that there will be a change in the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG due to the twelve-year term limit: Board of Directors member Nils Graf will step down at the General Meeting on 17 May 2024. Daniel Binder is proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

44-year-old Daniel Binder is a qualified electrician, a local councillor in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen and co-owner of the Hotel Alpenrose in Wengen. The Jungfrau Holding AG Board of Directors will propose him to the General Meeting on 17 May 2024 as successor to the retiring Board member Nils Graf, who also lives in Wengen.

Daniel Binder

As well as working as a host and co-owner at the Hotel Alpenrose since 2016, Daniel Binder has represented the district of Wengen on the Lauterbrunnen local council since September 2023. The 44-year-old grew up in Uster and Stäfa. Binder has lived in Wengen since 2011. He is married and has two children.