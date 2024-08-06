Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2024 Results Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, August 6, 2024 Raising 2024 Guidance After Strong Execution in the First Half; Separation on Track Q2 Group order intake increased 1% year-over-year at constant FX, supported by both divisions. Polymer Processing Solutions orders up sequentially for the second quarter in a row.

Group sales down 10% year-over-year at constant FX, reflecting subdued order intake in Polymer Processing Solutions in 2023. Surface Solutions outperformed in stagnant market conditions with sales up 2% at constant FX.

Robust operational EBITDA margin despite negative operating leverage, supported by cost efficiency and innovation. Surface Solutions with ~230 bps improvement year-over-year.

2024 guidance: Confirming sales guidance with slightly better-than-expected performance in Polymer Processing Solutions. Operational EBITDA margin raised to 15.5-16.0% (previously 15.0-15.5%). Group Key Figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)1 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YoY Order intake 651 657 -0.9%2 1 294 1 338 -3.3%4 Sales 616 702 -12.3%3 1 166 1 437 -18.9%5 Operational EBITDA 100 117 -14.0% 187 238 -21.5% Operational EBITDA margin 16.3% 16.6% -32 bps 16.0% 16.5% -55 bps EBITDA 96 110 -12.9% 180 224 -19.4% EBITDA margin 15.5% 15.6% -11 bps 15.5% 15.6% -11 bps Net result6 – – – 39 75 -48.1% 1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. For the reconciliation of operational and reported EBITDA figures, please see earnings presentation. 2 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, foreign exchange (FX): -2.0%, organic: +1.1%. 3 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -1.9%, organic: -10.4%. 4 Impact from M&A: +2.4%, FX: -4.4%, organic: -1.4%. 5 Impact from M&A: +1.9%, FX: -3.6%, organic: -17.1%. 6 Reported annually and semi-annually only. Michael Suess, Executive Chairman of Oerlikon, stated: “We achieved a strong first half-year performance in a challenging market environment. Our decisive execution resulted in organic order growth for the second quarter despite soft manufacturing PMIs. The strong focus on proactive cost management, innovation and rigorous pricing led to robust margins in both divisions. Our plans to separate Polymer Processing Solutions are on track.” Oerlikon Group 2024 Half-Year Overview In the first half of 2024, the Group’s order intake slightly decreased by 3.3% year-over-year to CHF 1 294 million and sales decreased by 18.9% to CHF 1 166 million, attributed to the transitory weakness in the Polymer Processing Solutions market. Operational EBITDA was at CHF 187 million, or 16.0% of sales, due to the downturn in Polymer Processing Solutions that was not compensated by the improvement in Surface Solutions margins. The net profit for the first half of the year decreased by 48.1% to CHF 39 million as a result of lower EBITDA. Surface Solutions Division Surface Solutions achieved 0.5% order growth year-over-year in Q2 at constant exchange rates despite weak markets. Customer purchasing behavior remained cautious due to soft industrial activity. While manufacturing PMIs in the Eurozone stayed in contraction, they were at neutral levels in the US and China. The division increased sales in Q2 by 2.1% year-over-year at constant exchange rates. Growth was particularly supported by strong performance in Oerlikon’s equipment and materials businesses for the aviation industry. Operational EBITDA margin improved 228 basis points to 18.7% despite higher input costs. The increase was supported by efficiency, innovation, pricing and mix. Key figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)1 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YoY Order intake 389 395 -1.4%2 780 777 0.4%4 Sales (to third parties) 392 392 0.0%3 764 761 0.3%5 Operational EBITDA 74 65 13.9% 139 125 11.0% Operational EBITDA margin 18.7% 16.4% 228 bps 18.1% 16.4% 176 bps EBITDA 73 62 17.3% 137 120 13.9% EBITDA margin 18.5% 15.8% 272 bps 17.8% 15.7% 215 bps 1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. 2 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -1.9%, organic: +0.5%. 3 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.1%, organic: +2.1%. 4 Impact from M&A: +4.2%, FX: -4.3%, organic: +0.5%. 5 Impact from M&A: +3.5%, FX: -4.3%, organic: +1.1%. Polymer Processing Solutions Division Polymer Processing Solutions achieved improvement in its order intake sequentially for the second quarter in a row (Q2 2024: CHF 262 million; Q1 2024: CHF 251 million; Q4 2023: CHF 182 million). At constant exchange rates, order intake increased by 2.0% year-over-year. The division continued to see positive momentum in small- and mid-sized orders. The division’s sales declined 26.2% in constant currencies, reflecting the low order intakes in 2023. The division achieved a robust operational EBITDA margin of 11.7% despite lower sales volume. The margin was supported by proactive cost actions, counteracting operating leverage and limited pass-through of higher input costs to maintain volume. Key figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)1 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YoY Order intake 262 263 -0.1%2 514 561 -8.4%4 Sales (to third parties) 224 310 -27.9%3 403 676 -40.4%5 Operational EBITDA 26 49 -46.5% 45 107 -58.1% Operational EBITDA margin 11.7% 15.7% -404 bps 11.2% 15.9% -470 bps EBITDA 25 44 -43.4% 44 99 -55.9% EBITDA margin 11.1% 14.2% -305 bps 10.9% 14.6% -379 bps 1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. 2 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.1%, organic: +2.0%. 3 Impact from M&A: 0.0%, FX: -1.7%, organic: -26.2%. 4 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -4.4%, organic: -4.1%. 5 Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.8%, organic: -37.6%. Additional Information To participate in the results’ conference call today at 10:30 CEST, please click on this link to join the webcast. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in. Country Local toll call numbers Switzerland +41 58 310 50 00 UK +44 207 107 06 13 USA +1 631 570 56 13 The interim (half-year) report 2024 in English can be downloaded at http://www.oerlikon.com/interimreport-2024, and the media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/ir and www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 600 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion in 2023.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected.

