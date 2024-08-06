06.08.2024 06:30:25

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release

06-Aug-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, August 6, 2024

Raising 2024 Guidance After Strong Execution in the First Half; Separation on Track

  • Q2 Group order intake increased 1% year-over-year at constant FX, supported by both divisions. Polymer Processing Solutions orders up sequentially for the second quarter in a row.
  • Group sales down 10% year-over-year at constant FX, reflecting subdued order intake in Polymer Processing Solutions in 2023. Surface Solutions outperformed in stagnant market conditions with sales up 2% at constant FX.
  • Robust operational EBITDA margin despite negative operating leverage, supported by cost efficiency and innovation. Surface Solutions with ~230 bps improvement year-over-year.
  • 2024 guidance: Confirming sales guidance with slightly better-than-expected performance in Polymer Processing Solutions. Operational EBITDA margin raised to 15.5-16.0% (previously 15.0-15.5%).
<div> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_D_InContent-1"></div> </div> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_M_InContent-2"></div> </div> <p><span><span>Group Key Figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)</span></span><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_6 --><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1 2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1 2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Order intake</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_8 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">651</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_9 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">657</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_10 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-0.9%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2 </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">1</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">294</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_12 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">1</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">338</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_13 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-3.3%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">4</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_14 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Sales</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_15 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">616</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_16 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">702</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_17 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-12.3%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">3</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_18 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">1</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">166</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_19 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">1</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">437</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_20 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-18.9%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">5</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_21 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>Operational EBITDA</span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>100</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_23 --><p><span><span><span>117</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>-14.0%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>187</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_25 --><p><span><span><span>238</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>-21.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_26 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Operational EBITDA margin </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_27 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.3%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_28 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.6%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_29 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-32 bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_30 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.0%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_31 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_32 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-55</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_33 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>EBITDA</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_34 --><p><span><span><span>96</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>110</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_35 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>-12.9%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_36 --><p><span><span><span>180</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>224</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_37 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>-19.4%</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_38 --><p><span><span>EBITDA margin</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>15.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_39 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>15.6%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_40 --><p><span><span><span>-11 bps</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>15.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_41 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>15.6%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_42 --><p><span><span><span>-11</span><span> </span><span>bps</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_43 --><p><span><span>Net result</span></span><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">6</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_44 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>–</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_45 --><p><span><span><span>–</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_46 --><p><span><span><span>–</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_47 --><p><span><span><span>39</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>75</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_48 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>-48.1%</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><!-- sh_cad_49 --><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span><span>Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. For the reconciliation of operational and reported EBITDA figures, please see earnings presentation. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">2</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span><span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, foreign exchange (FX): -2.0%, </span><span>organic: +1.1%. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">3 </span><span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -1.9%, organic: -10.4%. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">4 </span><span>Impact from M&A: +2.4%, FX: -4.4%, organic: -1.4%. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">5</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span><span>Impact from M&A: +1.9%, FX: -3.6%, organic: -17.1%. </span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">6</span></span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;"> </span><span>Reported annually and semi-annually only.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_50 --></p> <p><span><span><span> </span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Michael Suess, Executive Chairman of Oerlikon, stated:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_51 --></p> <p><span><span><span>“We achieved a strong first half-year performance in a challenging market environment. Our decisive execution resulted in organic order growth for the second quarter despite soft manufacturing PMIs. The strong focus on proactive cost management, innovation and rigorous pricing led to robust margins in both divisions. Our plans to separate Polymer Processing Solutions are on track.”</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_52 --></p> <p><span><span>  </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Oerlikon Group 2024 Half-Year Overview</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_53 --></p> <p><span><span>In the first half of 2024, the Group’s order intake slightly decreased by 3.3% year-over-year to CHF 1 294 million and sales decreased by 18.9% to CHF 1 166 million, attributed to the transitory weakness in the Polymer Processing Solutions market. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_54 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Operational EBITDA was at CHF 187 million, or 16.0% of sales, due to the downturn in Polymer Processing Solutions that was not compensated by the improvement in Surface Solutions margins. The net profit for the first half of the year decreased by 48.1% to CHF 39 million as a result of lower EBITDA. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_55 --></p> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Surface Solutions Division</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_56 --></p> <p><span><span>Surface Solutions achieved 0.5% order growth year-over-year in Q2 at constant exchange rates despite weak markets. Customer purchasing behavior remained cautious due to soft industrial activity. While manufacturing PMIs in the Eurozone stayed in contraction, they were at neutral levels in the US and China.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_57 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>The division increased sales in Q2 by 2.1% year-over-year at constant exchange rates. Growth was particularly supported by strong performance in Oerlikon’s equipment and materials businesses for the aviation industry.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_58 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Operational EBITDA margin improved 228 basis points to 18.7% despite higher input costs. The increase was supported by efficiency, innovation, pricing and mix.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_59 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Key figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)</span></span><span><span><sup><span style="vertical-align: super;">1</span></sup></span></span><!-- sh_cad_60 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_61 --><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1 2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1 2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_62 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Order intake</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_63 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">389</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_64 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">395</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_65 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-1.4%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_66 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">780</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_67 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">777</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_68 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">0.4%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">4</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_69 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Sales (to third parties)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_70 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">392</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_71 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">392</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_72 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">0.0%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">3</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_73 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">764</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_74 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">761</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_75 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">0.3%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">5</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_76 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>Operational EBITDA</span></span><!-- sh_cad_77 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>74</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_78 --><p><span><span><span>65</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>13.9%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_79 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>139</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_80 --><p><span><span><span>125</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>11.0%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_81 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Operational EBITDA margin</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_82 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">18.7%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_83 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.4%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_84 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">228 bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_85 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">18.1%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_86 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">16.4%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_87 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">176</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_88 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>EBITDA</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_89 --><p><span><span><span>73</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>62</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_90 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>17.3%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_91 --><p><span><span><span>137</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>120</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_92 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>13.9%</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_93 --><p><span><span>EBITDA margin</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>18.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_94 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>15.8%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_95 --><p><span><span><span>272 bps</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>17.8%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_96 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>15.7%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_97 --><p><span><span><span>215 bps</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1 </span>D<span>ue to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">2</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -1.9%, organic: +0.5%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">3</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.1%, organic: +2.1%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">4 </span>Impact from M&A: +4.2%, FX: -4.3%, organic: +0.5%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">5</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: +3.5%, FX: -4.3%, organic: +1.1%.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_98 --></p> <p><span><span><span> </span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Polymer Processing Solutions Division</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_99 --></p> <p><span><span>Polymer Processing Solutions achieved improvement in its order intake sequentially for the second quarter in a row (Q2 2024: CHF 262 million; Q1 2024: CHF 251 million; Q4 2023: CHF 182 million). At constant exchange rates, order intake increased by 2.0% year-over-year. The division continued to see positive momentum in small- and mid-sized orders. The division’s sales declined 26.2% in constant currencies, reflecting the low order intakes in 2023.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_100 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>The division achieved a robust operational EBITDA margin of 11.7% despite lower sales volume. The margin was supported by proactive cost actions, counteracting operating leverage and limited pass-through of higher input costs to maintain volume.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_101 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Key figures as of June 30, 2024 (CHF million)</span></span><span><span><sup>1</sup></span></span><!-- sh_cad_102 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_103 --><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>Q2 2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1<span style="font-weight: normal;"> </span>2024</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>H1<span style="font-weight: normal;"> </span>2023</span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3><span><span>YoY</span></span></h3> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_104 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Order intake</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_105 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">262</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_106 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">263</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_107 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-0.1%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_108 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">514</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_109 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">561</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_110 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-8.4%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">4</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_111 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Sales (to third parties)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_112 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">224</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_113 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">310</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_114 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-27.9%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">3</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_115 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">403</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_116 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">676</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_117 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-40.4%</span></span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">5</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_118 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>Operational EBITDA</span></span><!-- sh_cad_119 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>26</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_120 --><p><span><span><span>49</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>-46.5%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_121 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>45</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_122 --><p><span><span><span>107</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>-58.1%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_123 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Operational EBITDA margin</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_124 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">11.7%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_125 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">15.7%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_126 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-404 bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_127 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">11.2%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_128 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">15.9%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_129 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">-470</span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><span style="font-weight: bold;">bps</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_130 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>EBITDA</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_131 --><p><span><span><span>25</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>44</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_132 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>-43.4%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_133 --><p><span><span><span>44</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>99</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_134 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>-55.9%</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_135 --><p><span><span>EBITDA margin</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>11.1%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_136 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><span>14.2%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_137 --><p><span><span><span>-305 bps</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>10.9%</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_138 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>14.6%</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_139 --><p><span><span><span>-379 bps</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p><span><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>D<span>ue to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. </span><span style="vertical-align: super;">2</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.1%, organic: +2.0%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">3</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: 0.0%, FX: -1.7%, organic: -26.2%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">4 </span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -4.4%, organic: -4.1%. <span style="vertical-align: super;">5</span><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span>Impact from M&A: +0.0%, FX: -2.8%, organic: -37.6%.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_140 --></p> <p> </p> <h3><span><span>Additional Information</span></span></h3> <p><span><span>To participate in the results’ conference call today at 10:30 CEST, please click on this <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ce2f6150668de705ae9a5a3d95738a4&application_id=1961415&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="font-weight: bold; text-decoration: underline;">link</span></a><span> </span>to join the webcast. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_141 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_142 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Country</span> </span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_143 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Local toll call numbers</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_144 --><p><span><span>Switzerland</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>+41 58 310 50 00</span></span><!-- sh_cad_145 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>UK</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_146 --><p><span><span>+44 207 107 06 13</span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_147 --><p><span><span>USA</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>+1 631 570 56 13</span></span><!-- sh_cad_148 --></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p> </p> <p><span><span>The interim (half-year) report 2024 in English can be downloaded at <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99ab287e5d01ea8546c1c6da4cbed275&application_id=1961415&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">http://www.oerlikon.com/interimreport-2024</span></a>, and the media release can be found at <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=625b535220291ff3d2906d536d4f018e&application_id=1961415&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">www.oerlikon.com/ir</span></a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49c99c69bd5a07347571d72025194c46&application_id=1961415&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases</span></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_149 --></p> <h3><span><span> </span></span></h3> <h3><span><span>About Oerlikon </span></span></h3> <p><span><span>Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group’s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, empower customers by improving and maximizing the performance, function, design and sustainability of customers’ products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers’ goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 600 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion in 2023.</span></span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span><!-- sh_cad_150 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="disclaimer"><h3><br/><span><span>Disclaimer</span></span></h3> <p><span><span>OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_151 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_152 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.</span></span><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_153 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">OC Oerlikon</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Churerstrasse 120</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 96 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 91 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">info@oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0000816824</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">863037</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">1961415</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_154 --><p> 1961415  06-Aug-2024 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961415&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961415&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> <p> <div> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:100%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="3"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> </p> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release", "datePublished": "2024-08-06T04:30:25.0000000Z", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://styles.finanzen.at/cache/css/dist/images/logo-finanzen-ch.svg", "width": "3.125rem", "height": "23.75rem" } } } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041" data-widget-id="AR_1"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG<a href="/nachrichten/oc_oerlikon" title="Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <div class="teaser-img"> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150"> <img alt="" class="lazy img-responsive" data-original="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg" src="" style="width: 95%" title="SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell" /> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <a class="teaser-headline" href="/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150" title="SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell">Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell</a> <p> <span class="newsLeadWords">SPI aktuell </span> <a class="link" href="/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150">Mit dem SPI geht es am Dienstagmittag abwärts. </a> </p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 09:29<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-zum-handelsstart-auf-gruenem-terrain-1033643510" title="SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain">SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 06:30<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gem&228;ss&160;art-53-des-kotierungsreglements-krmedienmitteilung-1033642040" title="Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss  Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR) Medienmitteilung">Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss  Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR) Medienmitteilung</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 06:30<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041" title="Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release">Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 02.08.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-abgeworfen-1033630657" title="SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen">SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 26.07.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-10-jahren-verloren-1033598875" title="SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren">SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 19.07.24<div class="news_reads" title="häufig gelesen"><div class="percent_50"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033571176" title="SPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht ">SPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht </a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.07.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033549513" title="SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet">SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 05.07.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-1033531219" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#detail-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpNews") { updateNewsTable(this.id); } else { insertNewsHelp(); } }); function updateNewsTable (selectedId) { var news, topNews; if (selectedId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"09:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-zum-handelsstart-auf-gruenem-terrain-1033643510\" title=\"SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain\"\u003eSPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-zum-handelsstart-auf-gruenem-terrain-1033643510","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gem\u0026228;ss\u0026160;art-53-des-kotierungsreglements-krmedienmitteilung-1033642040\" title=\"Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gem\u0026#228;ss\u0026#160;\nArt. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR)\n\nMedienmitteilung\"\u003eAd-hoc-Mitteilung gem\u0026#228;ss\u0026#160;\nArt. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR)\n\nMedienmitteilung\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gem\u0026228;ss\u0026160;art-53-des-kotierungsreglements-krmedienmitteilung-1033642040","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041\" title=\"Ad hoc announcement\npursuant to Art. 53 LR\n\nNews Release\"\u003eAd hoc announcement\npursuant to Art. 53 LR\n\nNews Release\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"02.08.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-abgeworfen-1033630657\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-abgeworfen-1033630657","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-10-jahren-verloren-1033598875\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-10-jahren-verloren-1033598875","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033571176\" title=\"SPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht \"\u003eSPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht \u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033571176","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"12.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033549513\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033549513","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"05.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-1033531219\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-1033531219","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = "\u003cdiv class=\"row\"\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser-img\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003ca href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003cimg alt=\"\" class=\"lazy img-responsive\" data-original=\"https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg\" src=\"\" style=\"width: 95%\" title=\"SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\" /\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003ca class=\"teaser-headline\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\" title=\"SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Z\u0026#252;rich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\"\u003eSchwacher Wochentag in Z\u0026#252;rich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cp\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003cspan class=\"newsLeadWords\"\u003eSPI aktuell \u003c/span\u003e \u003ca class=\"link\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\"\u003eMit dem SPI geht es am Dienstagmittag abw\u0026#228;rts. \u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/p\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003cdiv class=\"spacer-20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e"; } else if (selectedId == "relevantNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"09:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-zum-handelsstart-auf-gruenem-terrain-1033643510\" title=\"SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain\"\u003eSPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-zum-handelsstart-auf-gruenem-terrain-1033643510","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gem\u0026228;ss\u0026160;art-53-des-kotierungsreglements-krmedienmitteilung-1033642040\" title=\"Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gem\u0026#228;ss\u0026#160;\nArt. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR)\n\nMedienmitteilung\"\u003eAd-hoc-Mitteilung gem\u0026#228;ss\u0026#160;\nArt. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR)\n\nMedienmitteilung\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gem\u0026228;ss\u0026160;art-53-des-kotierungsreglements-krmedienmitteilung-1033642040","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041\" title=\"Ad hoc announcement\npursuant to Art. 53 LR\n\nNews Release\"\u003eAd hoc announcement\npursuant to Art. 53 LR\n\nNews Release\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"02.08.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-abgeworfen-1033630657\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-abgeworfen-1033630657","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-10-jahren-verloren-1033598875\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 10 Jahren verloren\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-10-jahren-verloren-1033598875","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033571176\" title=\"SPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht \"\u003eSPI-Titel OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht \u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033571176","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"12.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033549513\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033549513","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"05.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-1033531219\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-1033531219","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = "\u003cdiv class=\"row\"\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser-img\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003ca href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003cimg alt=\"\" class=\"lazy img-responsive\" data-original=\"https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg\" src=\"\" style=\"width: 95%\" title=\"SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\" /\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003ca class=\"teaser-headline\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\" title=\"SPI aktuell : Schwacher Wochentag in Z\u0026#252;rich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\"\u003eSchwacher Wochentag in Z\u0026#252;rich: So entwickelt sich der SPI aktuell\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cp\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003cspan class=\"newsLeadWords\"\u003eSPI aktuell \u003c/span\u003e \u003ca class=\"link\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/schwacher-wochentag-in-zuerich-so-entwickelt-sich-der-spi-aktuell-1033644150\"\u003eMit dem SPI geht es am Dienstagmittag abw\u0026#228;rts. \u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/p\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003cdiv class=\"spacer-20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e"; } else if (selectedId == "companyNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06.06.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca rel=\"nofollow\" class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/massgeschneiderte-loesungen-fuer-mehr-sicherheit-bei-batteriesystemen-13579868\" title=\"Maßgeschneiderte Lösungen für mehr Sicherheit bei Batteriesystemen\"\u003eMaßgeschneiderte Lösungen für mehr Sicherheit bei Batteriesystemen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(\u003ca href=\"\"title=\"Businesswire\" target=\"_blank\" rel=\"sponsored noopener\"\u003eBusinesswire\u003c/a\u003e)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/massgeschneiderte-loesungen-fuer-mehr-sicherheit-bei-batteriesystemen-13579868","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"06.06.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca rel=\"nofollow\" class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/engineered-solutions-elevate-battery-system-safety-13579713\" title=\"Engineered Solutions Elevate Battery System Safety\"\u003eEngineered Solutions Elevate Battery System Safety\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(\u003ca href=\"\"title=\"Businesswire\" target=\"_blank\" rel=\"sponsored noopener\"\u003eBusinesswire\u003c/a\u003e)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/engineered-solutions-elevate-battery-system-safety-13579713","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686\" title=\"Aktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\"\u003eAktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684\" title=\"Shareholders approved all resolutions\"\u003eShareholders approved all resolutions\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"sehr häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_80\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/einladung-zur-oerlikon-medieninformation-1033047573\" title=\"Einladung zur Oerlikon Medieninformation\"\u003eEinladung zur Oerlikon Medieninformation\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/einladung-zur-oerlikon-medieninformation-1033047573","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/invitation-to-oerlikon\u00268217;s-2023-results-analyst\u0026160;and\u0026160;investor-conference-1033047572\" title=\"Invitation to Oerlikon\u0026#8217;s 2023 results analyst\u0026#160;and\u0026#160;investor conference\"\u003eInvitation to Oerlikon\u0026#8217;s 2023 results analyst\u0026#160;and\u0026#160;investor conference\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/invitation-to-oerlikon\u00268217;s-2023-results-analyst\u0026160;and\u0026160;investor-conference-1033047572","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG<a href="/analysen/oc_oerlikon" title="Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OC Oerlikon Corporation AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=202408061440" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2024-08-06-14-40-25" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="4p7tuuX8tcFEE9HaR8lpqDUwmm1TAK+/8KRdAOIkzHg=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((4647 * 31197) + 454)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <div class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </div> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm"> <colgroup> <col> <col class="last"> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue" /> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">06.08.2024 14:40</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue" /> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="BUT" style="text-align:center;"></div> </div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper ad-wrapper-aut-d-sidebar-1"> <div id="AUT_D_Sidebar-1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/oc_oerlikon-aktie">OC Oerlikon Corporation AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0000816824" data-linkbuysell-wkn="863037" data-linkbuysell-name="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" data-linkbuysell-url="oc_oerlikon"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG-aktie" value="CH0000816824"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG-aktie" value="863037"> </td> <td > 10,72 </td> <td > <span class="colorGreen font-color-green">3,47%</span> </td> <td > <img src="" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,81682,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W. Europe Standard Time" alt="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/oc_oerlikon'" style='cursor:pointer' title="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); } break; case 'DEGIRO': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO", "yes", 365); } break; } } function CreateCookie(name, value, validityPeriodDays) { $.cookie(name, value, { expires: validityPeriodDays, path: '/', domain: 'finanzen.at' }); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div style="margin-top:20px;margin-left:9px;"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:250px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="4826878660" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-06-08-2024-1033642652"><strong>ATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich</strong> <br/>Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag im Plus, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt abwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="ressort-News-Navigation"> <li class="active" id="ressortNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Nachrichten zu Aktien</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Alle Nachrichten</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="tabContent" class="table-responsive"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> updateTabbedRessortNewsTable('ressortNews'); $('#ressort-News-Navigation li').click(function () { updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(this.id); }); function updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(tabId) { var news = ""; if (tabId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:35","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-fuenf-tote-bei-isralischem-angriff-im-libanon-1033644762\" title=\"ROUNDUP: Fünf Tote bei israelischem Angriff im Libanon\"\u003eROUNDUP: Fünf Tote bei israelischem Angriff im Libanon\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-fuenf-tote-bei-isralischem-angriff-im-libanon-1033644762","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/defizit-in-der-us-handelsbilanz-im-juni-gesunken-1033644727\" title=\"Defizit in der US-Handelsbilanz im Juni gesunken\"\u003eDefizit in der US-Handelsbilanz im Juni gesunken\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/defizit-in-der-us-handelsbilanz-im-juni-gesunken-1033644727","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-new-york-ausblick-leichte-erholung-nach-den-boersenturbulenzen-1033644728\" title=\"Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Erholung nach den Börsenturbulenzen\"\u003eAktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Erholung nach den Börsenturbulenzen\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-new-york-ausblick-leichte-erholung-nach-den-boersenturbulenzen-1033644728","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/tagesvorschau-mittwoch-7-august-vorlaufige-fassung-1033644723\" title=\"TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 7. August (vorläufige Fassung)\"\u003eTAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 7. August (vorläufige Fassung)\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/tagesvorschau-mittwoch-7-august-vorlaufige-fassung-1033644723","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/notification-of-major-shareholding-1033644721\" title=\"Notification of major shareholding\"\u003eNotification of major shareholding\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/notification-of-major-shareholding-1033644721","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-06-08-2024-1033642652\" title=\"ATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich\"\u003eATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-06-08-2024-1033642652","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/alcoa-announces-investor-relations-leadership-transition-13737507\" title=\"Alcoa Announces Investor Relations Leadership Transition\"\u003eAlcoa Announces Investor Relations Leadership Transition\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/alcoa-announces-investor-relations-leadership-transition-13737507","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033644724\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033644724","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/vistagen-to-report-fiscal-year-2025-first-quarter-results-and-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-august-13--2024-13737504\" title=\"Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 13, 2024\"\u003eVistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 13, 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/vistagen-to-report-fiscal-year-2025-first-quarter-results-and-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-august-13--2024-13737504","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/investors-title-company-announces-second-quarter-2024-results-13737502\" title=\"Investors Title Company Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results\"\u003eInvestors Title Company Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/investors-title-company-announces-second-quarter-2024-results-13737502","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } else if (tabId == "ressortNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:35","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-fuenf-tote-bei-isralischem-angriff-im-libanon-1033644762\" title=\"ROUNDUP: Fünf Tote bei israelischem Angriff im Libanon\"\u003eROUNDUP: Fünf Tote bei israelischem Angriff im Libanon\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-fuenf-tote-bei-isralischem-angriff-im-libanon-1033644762","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/defizit-in-der-us-handelsbilanz-im-juni-gesunken-1033644727\" title=\"Defizit in der US-Handelsbilanz im Juni gesunken\"\u003eDefizit in der US-Handelsbilanz im Juni gesunken\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/defizit-in-der-us-handelsbilanz-im-juni-gesunken-1033644727","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-new-york-ausblick-leichte-erholung-nach-den-boersenturbulenzen-1033644728\" title=\"Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Erholung nach den Börsenturbulenzen\"\u003eAktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Erholung nach den Börsenturbulenzen\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-new-york-ausblick-leichte-erholung-nach-den-boersenturbulenzen-1033644728","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/tagesvorschau-mittwoch-7-august-vorlaufige-fassung-1033644723\" title=\"TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 7. August (vorläufige Fassung)\"\u003eTAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 7. August (vorläufige Fassung)\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/tagesvorschau-mittwoch-7-august-vorlaufige-fassung-1033644723","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/notification-of-major-shareholding-1033644721\" title=\"Notification of major shareholding\"\u003eNotification of major shareholding\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/notification-of-major-shareholding-1033644721","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-06-08-2024-1033642652\" title=\"ATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich\"\u003eATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-06-08-2024-1033642652","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/vistagen-to-report-fiscal-year-2025-first-quarter-results-and-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-august-13--2024-13737504\" title=\"Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 13, 2024\"\u003eVistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 13, 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/vistagen-to-report-fiscal-year-2025-first-quarter-results-and-host-corporate-update-conference-call-on-august-13--2024-13737504","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033644724\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033644724","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/alcoa-announces-investor-relations-leadership-transition-13737507\" title=\"Alcoa Announces Investor Relations Leadership Transition\"\u003eAlcoa Announces Investor Relations Leadership Transition\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/alcoa-announces-investor-relations-leadership-transition-13737507","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-sfc-energy-ag-release-according-to-article-40-section-1-of-the-wphg-[the-german-securities-trading-act]-with-the-objective-of-europe-wide-distribution-1033644713\" title=\"EQS-PVR: SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution\"\u003eEQS-PVR: SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-sfc-energy-ag-release-according-to-article-40-section-1-of-the-wphg-[the-german-securities-trading-act]-with-the-objective-of-europe-wide-distribution-1033644713","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom'>"; if (news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup><tbody>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { tableString += "<td>"; for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</tbody></table>"; $('#tabContent').html(tableString); } </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <img style="display:none" src="https://tracking.finanzen.net/?applicationid=2&languageid=6&route=Article%2fNews%2fShares&querystring=ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041&userid=&useragent=CCBot%2f3.0+(https%3a%2f%2fcommoncrawl.org%2ffaq%2f%3b+info%40commoncrawl.org)&userip=23.73.206.148&date=08%2f06%2f2024+14%3a40%3a25&eventtype=3" alt="pagehit"/> </div></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div style="max-width: 1010px; margin-left:9px"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="3394710347" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="row footer"> <script type="text/javascript"> function highlight(element) { var stars = $('#benchmark_rating span'); var id = 0; var i; for (i = 0; stars[i] !== element; i++) { $(stars[i]).addClass('active'); id = i; } for (i = id + 1; i <= stars.length; i++) { $(stars[i]).removeClass('active'); } $(element).addClass('active'); }; function rate(rating) { if (screen.width < 768) { $.ajax({ method: "GET", url: "/Ajax/TrackUserRating/" + rating, data: { comment: "mobile", query: "ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041", route: "Article/News/Shares" } }); } else { var popup = window.open('/rating?route=Article/News/Shares&query=ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1033642041&rating=' + rating, '_blank', "width=500,height=300,scrollbars=no"); popup.focus(); } }; </script> <div class="spacer-40"></div> <div class="row footer-container" id="collapseExample"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box"> <div class="row"> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4" id="brokerage-footer"> <div class="zero-logo-footer"></div> <p class="color-blue font-bold zero-title-footer">Aktien kaufen zu<br /> Top-Konditionen</p> <div class="iconZeroEuro zero-footer-icon"></div> <p style="font-size: 14px;">Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr – jetzt für <b>0 Euro pro Trade</b> handeln (zzgl. marktüblicher Spreads)!</p> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a class="zero-button-footer zero-magenta" href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-footer-button-finat" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Jetzt informieren </a> </div> <div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm col-md-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-5"> <p class="color-blue font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">finanzen.net Apps</p> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/b%C3%B6rse-aktien-finanzen-net/id291973577?pt=507228&ct=finanzen.net%2Ffooter&mt=8" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net iOS App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-ios" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-ios.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.finanzen.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net Android App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-android" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-android.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-7"> <img alt="finanzen.net Apps" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-handy" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/mobile/mobile-icon-handy.png" src="" /> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <img alt="Oskar" class="lazy pull-sm-right" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/oskar-logo-footer.png" height="46" id="oskar-footer-logo-pos" src="" width="222" /> <span class="color-blue pull-sm-right font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">ETF-Sparplan</span> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <p class="text-sm-right" style="font-size: 14px;">Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.</p> <div class="spacer-5"></div> <div class="footerOskar"> <a class="button oscar_green pull-sm-right footerButton" href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskar-at-footer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box text-center"> <div class="social-icons-footer"> <a class="icon-set icon-facebook-big icon-mright-5" href="http://www.facebook.com/finanzen.at" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.at bei Facebook"></a> <a class="icon-set icon-rss-big" href="/rss" title="finanzen.at RSS Feed"></a> </div> <span class="visible-xs" style="height: 50px; clear: both;"></span> <div class="benchmark"> Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite? <div id="benchmark_rating"> schlecht <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('1');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('2');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('3');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('4');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('5');"></span> sehr gut </div> </div> <br /><br /> <a href="/index/liste/atx">Aktien ATX</a>  <a href="/index/liste/dax">DAX</a>  <a href="/index/liste/euro_stoxx_50">EuroStoxx 50</a>  <a href="/index/liste/dow_jones">Dow Jones</a>  <a href="/index/liste/nasdaq_100">NASDAQ 100</a>  <a href="/index/liste/nikkei_225">Nikkei 225</a>  <a href="/index/liste/s&p_500">S&P 500</a>  <br /><br /> <p> <a href="/kontakt" rel="nofollow">Kontakt</a>  - <a href="/impressum" rel="nofollow">Impressum</a> - <a href="/werbung" rel="nofollow">Werbung</a> </p> <p> <a href="/sitemap">Sitemap</a>  - <a href="/datenschutz" rel="nofollow">Datenschutz</a>  - <a href="/disclaimer">Disclaimer</a>  - <a href="/agb">AGB</a>  - <a onclick="_cmp_.showPM()">Privatsphäre-Einstellungen</a> </p> <br /> <div class="hidden-xs lower-footer" id="werbehinweis"> <div> Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden. <br />Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.).<br /> © 1999-2024 <a href="/impressum">finanzen.net GmbH</a> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> *Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann. </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> <sup>5</sup>Hinweis zu Plus500: <strong>80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter.</strong> Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Plus500UK Ltd ist zugelassen und reguliert durch Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 509909). Plus500CY Ltd authorized & regulated by CySEC (#250/14). </div> <div> <br /> <a href="/waehrungsrechner">Währungsrechner</a>  <a href="/nachrichten">News</a>  <a href="/devisen">Devisen</a>  <a href="/devisen/us_dollar-schweizer_franken-kurs">Dollarkurs</a>  <a href="/aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a>  <a href="/devisen/bitcoin-euro-kurs">Bitcoin</a>  <a href="/rohstoffe">Rohstoffe</a>  <a href="/fonds">Fonds</a>  </div> </div> </div> <div id="mdsng_starter"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/portfolio.js?v=202408061440"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.js?v=202408061440"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/Validation.js?v=202408061440"></script> <!-- Include MM Suggest --> <script type="text/javascript"> var mmURLBase = "/ajax/SearchController_Suggest"; var mmURLIcons = "https://images.finanzen.net/images/b_mmsuggest/"; InstrumentPageRoutes = { Fund: "/fonds/", ETF: "/etf/", Share: "/aktien/", Bond: "/anleihen/", Index: "/index/", Commodity: "/rohstoffe/", InterestRate: "/zinsen/", Derivative: "/zertifikate/", ExchangeRate: "/devisen/" }; InstrumentTypeNames = { Fund: "Fonds", ETF: "ETFs", Share: "Aktien", Bond: "Anleihen", Index: "Indizes", Commodity: "Rohstoffe", InterestRate: "Zinsen", Derivative: "Zertifikate", ExchangeRate: "Devisen" }; </script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document) .ready(function () { mmssetup(); $('#simple-menu-search, #mobile-search-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-right', side: 'left', onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('#simple-menu, #mobile-menu-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-left', side: 'left', // By default onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('.header-ticker-content').marquee(); $('#mobile-login, #mobile-login-close') .on('click', function () { $('.mobile-login-wrapper').toggle(); return false; }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('li ul').css('left', $this.width() + 'px'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('top', index * 39 + 'px'); $this.find('.sub-pullout li').css('display', 'block'); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'block'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseleave(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'none'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .pullout') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('ul').css('top', index * 40 + 'px'); }); }); $(window) .touchwipe({ wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-left'); }, wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-right'); }, preventDefaultEvents: false }); $(window) .on("blur focus", function (e) { window.setTimeout(function () { if (!!clientApi) { clientApi.reconnect(); } }, 1000); }); </script> <div id="ivw_container"></div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/Config.min.js?v=202408061440"></script> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/min/clientApi.min.js?v=202408061440"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var mdsngStarter = document.getElementById("mdsng_starter"); if (!!mdsngStarter && "clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); } // start the clientApi on load event if it is not already started window.addEventListener('load', function () { if ("clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); if (window.buildChart) { try { if (!!window.settings !== false && !!window.settings.isBuildchartRun === false) { buildChart(settings.Settings); settings["isBuildchartRun"] = true; } } catch (e) { } } } }, false); </script> <script async src="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/v2/script/finanzen/finanzenat"></script> <script> var currentRoute = 'Article/News/Shares'; var webPushSettings = { firebaseTopic: "news-push-web", isTestRun: false } </script> <script async="async" src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/web-push/init.min.js?v=202408061440"></script> <!--id:wn0sdwk0001UP--> </body> </html>